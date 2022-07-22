With summer in full swing, extreme heat is following closely behind. As hospitalization visits increase, it is important to be aware of the dangers and preventive measures you can take to stay safe in increasing temperatures.

Vishnu Laalitha Surapaneni, MBBS, MPH, with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview, discusses extreme heat and the effect it can have on Minnesotans.

