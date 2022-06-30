The kids parade will hold its 50th parade this year at the Moose Lake July 4th celebration. It started in 1971, but skipped a year due to the pandemic. The parade was a success immediately, according to Moose Lake Star Gazette archives. There was 75 entries with 118 children in 1972 and the Moose Lake High School band marched with the kids.
The parade averages about 75-100 excited kids in recent years. The children wear their most patriotic clothes and decorate their bikes as they wind through the streets in the 15 minute parade.
The kids parade begins at 10 a.m. behind the H&R Block building on Saturday, July 2. The parade ends at Hope Lutheran Church. Participants should arrive 20 minutes early. That evening enjoy live music by Rev Limit from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Moose Lake Muni.
Sunday morning the events start at 11 a.m. with a bean bag tournament at Muni. Bring the family to Bingo at the Moose Lake City Park. It begins at noon and ends at 8 p.m., just in time for Tombstone Chapel to take the stage.
Monday, July 4 starts with a patriotic themed parade at 10 a.m. Participants will decorate their floats and themselves with a “Stars and Stripes Forever” theme.
Enjoy a variety of festivities from noon to 10 p.m., including Bingo at the city park.
The Goonies at 1 p.m. at Lake Theatre. The annual free movie is sponsored by several local businesses.
Live music begins earlier on Monday. Ted Eastman will take the stage from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Moose Lake Muni.
Fireworks begin at about 10 p.m. and can be viewed from Moose Lake City Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.