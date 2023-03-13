Icy roads did not deter a dozen Kettle River concerned citizens from asking the Carlton County Board members why the grader was pulled from the Kettle River area county garage. 

  “A year and a half ago the Kettle River people were assured the county garage would stay open,” said resident Bob Hattenberger. “No one from the county let us know the garage was empty. Our first inkling the man and machine were gone was when we saw no tracks in the snow in front of the garage. We were shocked and angry that no one let us know.”

