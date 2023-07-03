Alzheimer’s Disease is an irreversible and gradually progressive disease which causes dementia.  Dementia refers to a loss of memory with eventual impairment of other brain functions.

 Dementia affects up to five percent of the population between ages 65 and 70, but the prevalence of dementia in those age 100 is about 45 percent.   

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0