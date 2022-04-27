Employee and product shortages will affect the cost of fireworks at the Moose Lake Fourth of July celebration, said Elissa Owens, city administrator. She said she reached out to six vendors and only one responded with an option on the holiday.
A 12-15 minute fireworks display will cost $12,000, which is $2,000 over budget. Mayor Ted Shaw said they will reach out to local businesses for donations.
Many residents were confused and disappointed when they went to their usual spot and couldn’t see the fireworks, said Kris Huso, city councilor. Owens explained that there is an eagle nest close to the old location, which necessitated the move near the old school.
The fireworks will be in the same location as last year.
The board unanimously passed the motion to allow Owens to contact J&M Display for the Fourth of July fireworks show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.