A federal bill that would help level the digital playing field for smaller media has advanced out of the Judicial Committee and now awaits a full vote on the Senate floor.

Co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, the bipartisan bill titled the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” would allow, among other things, news publishers with less than 1,500 employees to join together in negotiations with covered platforms, such as Facebook and Google, over terms and conditions for those platforms to recirculate news agencies’ content on the internet.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0