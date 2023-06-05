Dust off that old band instrument in the corner of your closet and join the Moose Lake Area Community Band. They meet 7-8 p.m. in the high school band room. 

Beat the winter blahs and make fun music with the band. Contact Cindy at 218-460-6233 for more info.

