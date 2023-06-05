Join the community band Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dust off that old band instrument in the corner of your closet and join the Moose Lake Area Community Band. They meet 7-8 p.m. in the high school band room. Beat the winter blahs and make fun music with the band. Contact Cindy at 218-460-6233 for more info. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County Sheriff’s office sees many changes, some alarmingRebels break long standing recordRebels golf team lose on final dayRobin L. YoungbergShawn McKeonEmily I. ClarkStrong pitching rotation guides Barnum baseball into playoffsArea teams advance to track and field sectionsRoss MunsonBarnum student wins Congressional art competition Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
