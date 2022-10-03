Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1 when a two-and-a half-year suspension of the work was officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring an interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all prepandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31, and in-person conventions are now being planned for 2023.

