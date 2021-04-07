Age 16+? It’s YOUR TURN for the COVID-19 Vaccine – call 218-499-6310 to schedule an appointment!
Carlton County Public Health and Human Services is scheduling appointments for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Please call 218-499-6310 if you are eligible, to schedule an appointment. Carlton County is offering a variety of formats for clinics, including walk-through and drive through options, at a variety of days/times throughout the week. ANYONE who is eligible is encouraged to call!
If you signed up through the MN COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, this does not schedule you for an appointment, and you will not receive a call to schedule an appointment; it is your responsibility to call a registered vaccinator to schedule an appointment. Carlton County is a registered vaccinator, and other options can be found using the Vaccine Finder: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
Carlton County is using the Everbridge mass notification system to notify Carlton County residents if there is availability for COVID-19 vaccines. Please sign up for Everbridge here to receive these, and other Emergency Notifications: https://member.everbridge.net/453003085611079/login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.