The program offers an affordable pathway for Minnesotans to access this life-saving drug
More than 1,100 residents used the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program to access over $6 million worth of insulin in 2021, according to a recent report from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.
Together, MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy are reminding all Minnesotans that this program is available to provide fast, reliable help for those who need insulin and may be struggling to afford this life-saving drug.
For residents who are in immediate need of assistance – that is, have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it – the urgent need program enables eligible Minnesotans to receive a 30-day supply of insulin right away at their pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 copay, one time per year.
For Minnesotans who need longer-term help covering the costs of insulin, the continuing need program supports eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill. Residents can get free help applying for the continuing need program from a MNsure-certified navigator trained to help with the process.
The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program was created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Governor Tim Walz in 2020. In a new video called “The Alec Smith Story,” Nicole Smith-Holt urges anyone struggling to afford their insulin to sign up today. Her son Alec died in 2017 at the age of 26 from ketoacidosis after rationing his insulin to make it last longer.
Since the program began, hundreds of Minnesotans have signed up to receive discounts on their insulin, but many more Minnesotans are likely eligible for assistance. The program is implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.