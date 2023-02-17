Hearts, flowers and chocolates are staples of Valentine’s Day for humans, but for the bald eagles on the Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam, expressions of love consist of shapely twigs and morsels of fresh fish. 

February is the month when eagle parents are getting ready to produce the next generation of high-flying predators. Their teamwork as they protect the nest from predators, incubate eggs and hunt for food in the icy winter conditions are true #couplegoals. 

