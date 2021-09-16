No initial tax levy was set at the regular Barnum City Council meeting. An initial tax levy for Barnum is due to Carlton County by September 30.
The proposed levy presented to the council at the meeting was based on the same as the budget proposed in 2021. These figures did not include a 5% pay increase for city employees and capital improvement plans or projects.
Deputy Clerk Kristina Asperheim will review the proposed budget and create an accurate proposal for the 2022 tax levy. The council determined that it would be in the best interest of the city to hold a meeting to approve an initial levy after these figures were updated.
Sewer issues
Issues with private sewer lines resulted in a full house at the council meeting.
Residents living off of County Road 6 were at the meeting to determine a timeline for work to connect the Sebring property directly to the city sewer main. At this time the Sebring property connects at a “T” with the Agurkis line which then continues to the main.
Agurkis has had back-up issues that led to lines being televised, a possible line collapse being discovered and the “T” connection being discovered.
Connecting the Sebring property to the sewer main will result in sidewalk and tar work needing to be completed on County Highway 6. Public Works Superintendent Brett Collier is obtaining an updated estimate with details on the portions of the project for each party involved . The goal is to complete this project as soon as possible.
On July 24, residents on Lakeview Drive had a sewer back up into the basement of their home.
The back up was determined to have been caused by a calcification in the city main. After submitting an appeal to the League of Minnesota Cities, the insurance provider it was determined that the city was not liable for damage caused by the back up. The council agreed to work with the homeowners to file an appeal to the League of Minnesota Cities to review the case.
Other news
Planning Commission members met to develop a five to eight year plan for capital improvement projects in Barnum. This plan was not included in the plan for the 2022 levy and some projects will need to be budgeted for several years in advance prior to completion.
A special meeting to set the initial tax levy for 2022 will be held on September 20 at 10 a.m.
The council voted to accept the resignation of City Clerk Shelley Hagen effective September 9.
Barnum Boy Scout Troop asked the council for permission to clear and maintain the trails near Bear Creek Campground. The council gave unanimous permission for the Scouts to complete this project.
