A US national inflation rate of  eight plus percent this year puts pressure on Carlton County’s new budget for 2023.  A preliminary figure of a 6.9% levy increase was forwarded for board action by the  Committee of the Whole.

  Minnesota statutes call for a levy change to be set in September in preparation for a final levy decision in December. Historically, the final number can come in much lower but cannot be higher than the figure set in September.

