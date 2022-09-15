A US national inflation rate of eight plus percent this year puts pressure on Carlton County’s new budget for 2023. A preliminary figure of a 6.9% levy increase was forwarded for board action by the Committee of the Whole.
Minnesota statutes call for a levy change to be set in September in preparation for a final levy decision in December. Historically, the final number can come in much lower but cannot be higher than the figure set in September.
What are the forces putting pressure on the county budget? Departments such as Transportation is a good example. Fuel increases along with the cost of repair parts continue to go up. The cost of culvert pipes has risen dramatically during the summer. Pipes ordered by the townships, yet supplied by the county’s purchasing power from suppliers, have cost this year 30 to 40 percent more as an example.
“Salaries negotiated for each fiscal year impact the budget,” commented County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. “An approximate one percent increase in wages translates into a one percent increase in the property tax levy. The programs we run in Carlton County cost money, of course. Our ratio of one county employee covers about 100 of our County residents. Looking at all counties in Minnesota, we rank in this category in the upper middle group for the employee-resident ratio.”
Several impacts to the county budget for 2023 are not known at this time. The results of the vote on the new half percent sales tax in November is not known. Funding for the new Justice Center will not occur until the new Legislature convenes in January of 2023. The total cost for the Justice Center will become clearer in November when the bulk of the bids are let by the county board.
As a bright spot, the assessed property tax base for Carlton County has increased about 30 percent this year. The new value of Enbridge’s Line 3 and upgrades of other utilities has added to the tax base. There has been a surge of new homes being built and many existing structures have been upgraded. Weekend retreats are growing in number throughout the rural areas.
The impact on individual property owners is unclear at this time.
“With all these unknowns, the county board has kept costs down and wrestled to keep needed services funded,” reflected Commissioner Mark Thell. “As in farming, this is a work in process. You set goals and work through issues during the year, not knowing the exact picture until the last crop is in and the last animal is sold.”
In other county news, Paul Coughlin reported that site work is continuing on the Justice Center site. The Twin Lakes Township water line project has installed a valve site up to the Justice Center property and the county is responsible to extend the service up to the proposed building imprint.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.