 Budget work continues after the Carlton County Board approved a levy increase of 6.9% for the 2023 budget year.  This figure set in September can be finalized in a December board meeting after the Truth in Taxation hearing set for December 13 at 4 p.m. at the transportation building.

  After the results of the vote on the half percent sales tax at the November general election and bid letting for the bulk of the Justice Center construction in December, a clearer picture will emerge on impacts to the county budget for 2023 and beyond.

