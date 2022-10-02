Budget work continues after the Carlton County Board approved a levy increase of 6.9% for the 2023 budget year. This figure set in September can be finalized in a December board meeting after the Truth in Taxation hearing set for December 13 at 4 p.m. at the transportation building.
After the results of the vote on the half percent sales tax at the November general election and bid letting for the bulk of the Justice Center construction in December, a clearer picture will emerge on impacts to the county budget for 2023 and beyond.
Traditionally, the increase figure set in September can be lower in December after the current budget is wrapping up. None of the commissioners were optimistic that the 6.9% figure would go any lower.
Commissioner Marv Bodie commented that inflation has hit the transportation department budget severely. with fuel, repair parts, and infrastructure purchases such as culverts costing much higher than expected. The budget committee will work on a plan.
Commissioner Gary Peterson, whose immediate family is quarantined because of COVID-19, attended the meeting using zoom. County Attorney Laurie Ketola learned that commissioners cannot vote on an issue if they are not physically present at the board meeting. Peterson listened and commented but did not vote.
Commissioner Mark Thell chaired the meeting due to Board Chair Peterson’s absence.
The vote setting a 6.9% increase for property taxes levied for budget 2023 was approved, Proulx, Brenner, and Bodie voting aye and Thell voting nay.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.