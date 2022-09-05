Walking through a cloud forest. Seeing llamas in the wild. Taking in the breathtaking sights of the Inca ruins while climbing the Andes. All are part of the Inca trail to Machu Picchu.
Hiking the Inca trail to Machu Picchu was on my bucket list for years. This past summer, after years of planning, my husband and our middle son (age 23) left for a two-week tour of Peru that included sights that exceeded anything I ever imagined and more stairs than I ever knew existed.
I am going to digress for a moment and fill you in on a secret about hiking the Inca trail. To hike the trail, you either need a certified guide and you carry everything or go through a certified Inca Trail tour operator. We opted for the latter.
For three nights and four days we were on the Inca trail with a tour group of 10 other hikers, 18 porters, two chefs and two tour guides. The porters carried 12 pounds of your gear for you. The 12 pounds included a sleeping bag and air mattress and anything else that could fit in a duffle bag. The rest you need to carry in your own day backpack. We had people from all over the world in our group and the tour was in fluent English. There was a tent for every two people and a portable toilet that one of the porters carried to each campsite. The crew always arrived before us to the stopping point and setup for lunch and had our tents setup each night when we got to camp. After a long day of hiking, this was a luxury.
Day one started off with finding out that we will be hiking an extra three miles that day. A landslide had recently occurred and we needed to take a detour. This put our traditional 26-mile hike to 29 over four days. But we were all in good spirits and felt we could tackle anything. By the time we made it to lunch, we were tired and exhausted from the uphill climb. Our guide encouraged us by stating it’s a “walk in the park” until we make camp. Nothing in Peru is flat, including their parks. I should have known that it would be a continuous uphill climb for the next several hours.
Day two was the most feared day on the trail. Dead Woman’s Pass. We left when it was dark and continuously climbed uneven stairs of rock for around four hours. Topping out at an elevation of 13,800’, the air was THIN and it felt impossible to breath. This is where you really notice how incredibly large the Andes are.
The afternoon was a constant up and down of stairs with another elevation gain of 1,300 in just a 1.5-hour span. Day two ended by walking through what looked like the Shire from Lord of the Rings. Lush green grasses, moss that was a foot deep and plants that I’ve never seen before all bordering the trail. It was a rewarding sight after the most difficult day.
Day three brought lush enormous terrace Inca sights and ruins. Around each corner was a sight that made the last one look small. Everything about day three was breathtaking. It truly left us all realizing that the Inca’s were incredibly smart people who knew how to capitalize on mountainside cliff terrains.
Day four we left our campsite at 3:30 a.m. and it was raining. While it was still dark, we could tell it was foggy. The hike to Machu Picchu was short but once again mostly on uneven stairs or rock path. The rain made it incredibly slippery. When we first arrived at Machu Picchu it was all fog.
My husband and I chuckled. We had finally made it. We knew it was out there, we just couldn’t see it.
Then, ever so slowly, it started to clear. It was so majestic to see the fog slowly lift, and the glory of Machu Picchu appeared. It made the mental and physical hardship of the trek worth it all.
It was absolutely breathtaking and larger than expected.
The whole experience was so much more than expected. The food each night was incredible.
Everything was organic and fresh. They woke us each morning with a hot cup of cocoa tea to help with altitude sickness. One night our son got a stomach bug and without being asked, the chef prepared a separate, more bland meal just for him. The tour group went out of their way to make this challenging trek enjoyable all while providing history on the Inca’s. They exceeded every expectation.
The motto of the tour company is “the journey is the destination.” I could not agree more. The four-day hike pushed us all in different ways and each of us out of every comfort zone that we know. For four days we were disconnected from everything and everybody but our tour group.
There was nothing to do but be in the moment and the moment although at times physically painful was wonderful.
I would recommend this traditional four-day Inca trail hike to someone who is an adventurous hiker, not afraid of heights, and has experience tent camping. The sights were breathtaking and everything about the Inca trail is large, from the stairs to the ruins, to the terrace terrains. Ifyou are looking for a hiking trip of a lifetime, this is it.
Amy Arntson is a guest columnist
