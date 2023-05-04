Question: I like riding my motorcycle without hands on the handlebars from time to time. I know it’s probably frowned upon and not advised, just like riding without a helmet. But when I’m going down the road at cruising speed, it’s freedom: The bike and I are one. I’m just wondering, legally, can I get a ticket if I drive by an officer with only one hand, or most likely no hands, on the handlebars? Thanks in advance. 

 Answer: Minnesota law states that every driver is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of the actual and potential hazards that exist on the highway and must use due care in operating a vehicle. This would include both hands, one hand or no hands.

