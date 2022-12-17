There really is no sure answer. You can’t judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors -- plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions.
Did you know?
New ice is usually stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly-formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially-thawed ice may not.
Ice seldom freezes uniformly. It may be a foot thick in one location and only an inch or two just a few feet away.
Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges and culverts. Also, the ice on outside river bends is usually weaker due to the undermining effects of the faster current.
The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process. The extra weight also reduces how much weight the ice sheet can support. Also, ice near shore can be weaker than ice that is farther out.
Booming and cracking ice isn’t necessarily dangerous. It only means that the ice is expanding and contracting as the temperature changes.
Schools of fish or flocks of waterfowl can also adversely affect the relative safety of ice. The movement of fish can bring warm water up from the bottom of the lake. In the past, this has opened holes in the ice causing snowmobiles and cars to break through.
Temperature, snow cover, currents, springs and rough fish all affect the relative safety of ice.
Ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice only.
UNDER 4” Stay off
4” Ice fishing or other activities on foot
5” - 7”Snowmobile or small ATV
7” -8”Side-by-side ATV
9”-10”Small car or SUV
11” -12” Medium SUV or small truck
13”Medium truck
16” -17” Heavy duty truck
20” plus, Heavy duty truck with wheellhouse shelter
Our recommendations are based on average equipment weight and assume solid, clear ice. You are responsible for knowing the weight of your vehicle, equipment, and bodies.
Many factors other than thickness affect ice strength, including air temperature, wind, snow, streams, narrow areas or bottlenecks, sun, shade, fish communities, plant decay, and more. When a layer of snow melts and refreezes on top of lake ice, it creates white ice, which is only about half as strong as new, clear ice. Double the above thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice.
Learn more about white ice and other common factors that can cause ice to be unsafe.
Frozen lakes are not parking lots, several cars have fallen through ice.
Cars, pickups or SUVs should be parked at least 50 feet apart and moved every two hours to prevent sinking. Stationary loads (longer than two hours) require thicker ice than the standard guidelines.
Tip: Make a hole next to the car. If water starts to overflow the top of the hole, the ice is sinking and it’s time to move the vehicle.
For more information on ice safety contact the Minnesota DNR.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.