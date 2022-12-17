I

Stacy and Madison Wilson get comfortable as Docs ice fishing contest on Sturgeon begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.

When is ice safe?

There really is no sure answer. You can’t judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors -- plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions.

