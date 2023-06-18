A state trooper couple met in jail, literally. The couple began working together over a decade ago while correctional officers in the Pine County Jail, then she moved on to be a state trooper and her husband recently became a trooper also.

A proud local state trooper, Sarah Vaagenes, pinned a badge on her husband Tim Vaagenes to join the ranks of herself along with other Minnesota state troopers during Tim’s recent graduation from the Minnesota State Patrol Academy as part of the state patrol’s 67th graduating class. The couple, who live in Pine City, will be serving in Pine County from the 2710 station. 

