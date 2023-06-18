A state trooper couple met in jail, literally. The couple began working together over a decade ago while correctional officers in the Pine County Jail, then she moved on to be a state trooper and her husband recently became a trooper also.
A proud local state trooper, Sarah Vaagenes, pinned a badge on her husband Tim Vaagenes to join the ranks of herself along with other Minnesota state troopers during Tim’s recent graduation from the Minnesota State Patrol Academy as part of the state patrol’s 67th graduating class. The couple, who live in Pine City, will be serving in Pine County from the 2710 station.
Sarah Vaagenes has been serving as a state trooper since 2019. While working as a deputy for the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, she had a close relationship with local troopers and admired them for their professionalism and level of knowledge. Her observations, along with knowing the work schedule would fit well with her family life, made her decide to apply with the Minnesota State Patrol.
Sarah is now a district recruiter in the Duluth area.
At a recruiter meeting talking about the benefits of working for the State Patrol, she wondered, “Should Tim be here too?”
It had been on Tim’s mind already. He appreciated the level of training Sarah received, along with the level of respect she had within the agency. For him, joining the ranks of state trooper was about being able to have a high level of pro-activity on the job.
Plus, the state patrol had higher pay and benefits with more options for advancement. With all that in mind, he decided to apply for the academy.
The pair had been working together since 2012 when they first started as correctional officers in the Pine County Jail. “We met in jail,” quips Sarah.
They then both became deputies with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Tim has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement with a minor in criminal justice. He worked as a correctional officer at Anoka County Medium Security before coming to Pine County. Sarah has an associate’s degree in law enforcement.
When asked how their families feel about them both being in law enforcement, the couple said that they get worried at times but are extremely proud that they are able to serve their communities. “Sarah’s brother works as an investigator for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, and we all have a passion to serve,” Tim noted. “Our families get worried at times, but they also know that we have had some of the best training we could ask for with the State Patrol and they are confident in our abilities. Both our children are excited to be able to say that their parents are state troopers.”
Some of the challenges they anticipate with both being troopers are that they will both work weekends and holidays and have long hours. “It can be challenging that we don’t see each other if we are working opposite shifts, but we try to maximize our off time together,” noted Sarah. “We make family a priority and enjoy spending time with our kids boating, skiing, dirt biking, and four wheeling.”
On the flip side, however, there may be advantages for the couple. “We have a great understanding of the job and what each other will be going through,” said Tim. “If we are having a difficult time at work, we can talk to each other and understand what each other are going through. It’s a hard job mentally and physically, and certain types of calls can drain you both mentally and physically – and we understand that.”
On starting his new job as a trooper, Tim said, “I am honored to be working for such a professional agency, and I am excited to start my career with the Minnesota State Patrol.” Cadets in the State Patrol’s 67th graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Feb. 13. Training included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.
After graduation, cadets attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on Aug. 30.
Sarah said she loves serving her community. “Every day is different, and I really get to choose what areas of traffic safety I want to focus on,” she said. “On top of regular patrol duties, I enjoy educating young drivers through community outreach events. If you are interested in a career in law enforcement you can reach out and request a ride along with me through the Minnesota State Patrol website.” That information and information on becoming a trooper can be found at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/msp/Pages/default.aspx.
Both Tim and Sarah believe they’ve been called to serve.
“We are honored to be working for the Minnesota State Patrol and through assistance, education and enforcement we get to make the roadways safer in Pine County,” added the couple.
