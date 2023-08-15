The remains are identified as Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, from Duluth, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Sjolander went missing in the spring of 2022.

His remains were found in the Nemadji River, southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection in Carlton County on July 15, 2023.

