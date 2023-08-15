Human remains identified CARLTON County Sheriff's Office Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The remains are identified as Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, from Duluth, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Sjolander went missing in the spring of 2022.His remains were found in the Nemadji River, southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection in Carlton County on July 15, 2023. The cause of death is unknown, but criminal activitiy or foul play is not suspected. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeloved covered bridge last daysPowwow encourages healthy lifestyle for youthAir quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke for Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Wednesday, Aug. 16, for northern Minn.Carnival changes hands, becomes Greater Midwest ShowsWork is never “finnished” in Kettle River, annual event underwayEnding of era: Another iconic cottage style station fades from American landscapeNew vendors, entertainment at county fairNew law updates equals more property tax refunds, rebatesHistorical society asks county to restore funding, include rate of inflationNew animal ordinance ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.