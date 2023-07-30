Local landlord Tory Johnson doesn’t worry about filling his rental units around the Moose Lake and Willow River areas.
All 11 units of his latest apartment building in Moose Lake are rented and the units are not even finished yet.
Johnsons purchased the old Lamperts Lumber building, which has housed other businesses over the years, including Town and Country Flooring and the latest, Kathy’s Country Square.
While he purchased the property in 2020, it takes time to draw plans, pull permits, remodel and make necessary updates to the old building.
There are often challenges when working on building projects and this was no exception. Johnson needed to use dynamite to get through the bedrock in order to meet the sewer and water needs for the rental property.
He said the remodeling will be complete by August 1 and most of the units were rented by mid July. He also owns several other rental properties in both Carlton and Pine counties.
“I had 45-50 people look at one unit last November,” said Johnson.
Like many areas, there is a housing shortage in Moose Lake and the surrounding areas.
There are about 732 housing units in the city limits, according to the 2010 census. Rental units compromise about 46 percent and roughly 54 percent are owner occupied.
At the time of the census, there were an estimated 84 vacant housing units with the majority available for rent.
There were about 380 renter occupied units in Moose Lake, according to 2012 ACS housing data. Over half of the units were in
buildings containing 10 or more apartments. The data assumed that those buildings housed Department of Corrections and MSOP employees, which leaves about 45 percent or 173 units for civilian usage.
“Housing inventory has always been challenging in the region,” said Brian Collins, Moose Lake Prison warden. “We have people commuting from as far as the twin cities. Among the ~360 staff at Moose Lake and Willow River, 51 percent live in Carlton County, 30 percent in Pine and 11 percent in St. Louis.”
While the Moose Lake area is land locked and there is not a lot of room for expansion in the city limits, there are still a few potential opportunities. Landlords like Johnson can find and repurpose an existing building and transform it into new units. Johnson said he is always watching for opportunities and hopes to do more in the future.
