If you’re anything like me, you’re ready for some color to start coming back. A way to combat the winter blues (or greys and whites) can be adding a houseplant to your home. House plants are a great way to incorporate color, an accent to your home, and a welcome sign of life. If new to houseplants, there are a few tips to keep in mind for success.
Find the perfect home. Plants likely come with a care tag that should indicate ideal sunlight hours, temperature, and humidity. This information isn’t a suggestion. A plant may need to be acclimated to its new home before you see significant growth. Some plants may drop leaves, but this doesn’t mean its over.
Make sure to water carefully. A common mistake for a new plant parent is to be overeager with watering. Plants can give off signs when they are ready for water. There are a few ways to tell. A good start while getting to know the signs of your plant would be to feel the top few inches of topsoil. If the soil is dry it likely needs a drink. If slightly damp perhaps wait a little bit. A plant itself can show you signs by wilting. This can indicate that it wants a drink. If you feel the soil and it is wet and plant is wilting, it could be over watered. Try to avoid this. Depending on the variety of plant you have, it may not like being watered from the top. Plants with hairy leaves often want to be watered from the bottom. Place a tray underneath the pot with drainage holes and allow the plant to seep up the water itself.
Drainage holes are your friend. Plants need to be planted in quality soil and a container that can keep the plant well drained. A plant with drainage can often tolerate some neglect, while a plant without needs more constant attention.
Water quality can also factor into a plants health. Municipal water is sometimes treated with fluoride and other additives that may negatively affect your plant. Using filtered water can help with plant sensitivity.
Plants don’t need fertilizer as often as most people think. Fertilizers can be added to water when new growth is seen. This could be leaves, buds, roots, or stems. Mix about half the recommended strength every 2-3 times you water to avoid excess salt build up in soils and roots.
