Jeff Dotseth
Tell us a little bit about yourself, including two examples of volunteer work and previous community involvement.
I am a husband, father, grandfather, farmer, realtor, small business owner and former township board supervisor who is looking to bring common sense to our state government and make sure the people of District 11A once again are heard.
Why are you running?
Minnesotans are hurting in the Walz/Biden economy with the highest inflation rates in decades crushing families. The state has a record surplus of more than $10 billion, but Democrats have stood in the way of meaningful and permanent tax relief. We need common sense leaders in St. Paul who will do the right thing: when government has too much money, give it back to the people. It’s these challenges that inspired me to run again for House 11A.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges?
One of my top priorities will be delivering permanent, meaningful tax relief – starting by eliminating all taxes on social security once and for all. Our seniors need that money to pay for groceries. They worked their entire lives to earn it, Minnesota has no business taxing it.
Minnesota also needs to get serious about public safety. The Defund the Police Democrats in St. Paul have refused to boost funding for law enforcement and have sought to demonize an entire profession of workers, sewing mistrust between police and the communities they serve.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I am committed to unlocking opportunities here in our region; we have rich reserves of minerals, abundant timber, and skilled laborers. Unleashing our natural resources would be a boost for our communities, our laborers, and their families.
This will help keep our young people here at home. Our region is losing workers as our children and grandchildren look for opportunities in the Metro and in other states. We can grow our economy and develop good-paying, family-supporting jobs here that help retain local talent.
Pete
Radosevich
Tell us a little bit about yourself, including two examples of volunteer work and previous community involvement.
I’m Pete Radosevich, and I’m running for Minnesota House of Representatives.
Why are you running?
I moved to Carlton County in 1999 to practice law at the Newby Law Firm in Cloquet, and quickly made Carlton County my home. Since then, politics has become so polarized that I decided to run to bring some compromise and results back for the 85% of us who are in the middle of the political spectrum. I believe in moderation in politics. It’s not “Us vs. Them.” It’s just “Us.”
What do you see as the two biggest challenges?
I am being supported by Democrats, independents and even many prominent Republicans in Carlton County. They know, from my 22 years in town, that I’m looking out for the best interests of the community, not the political parties. It’s no secret that I lean left and that I’m a proud member of the DFL party. But it’s no secret, either, that I will disagree with the party when it’s best for Carlton County and the parts of Pine and St Louis counties in 11a. After hosting “Harry’s Gang” on cable access for 20+ years and writing my weekly column in the Pine Knot News, my views on politics are well known. That won’t change.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
The legislature needs to start focusing on reasonable taxation and responsible spending. I hope to get both under control if elected. All the rest is government overreach.
One thing I can promise you: if elected, I won’t be representing the DFL party in the House. No, I’ll represent all of Carlton County and the rest of 11a, just like a representative is supposed to do. I’ll look for solutions to our issues; I won’t shout slogans and expect everyone to agree. I’ll reach out to all stakeholders, and work on solving our collective problems.
