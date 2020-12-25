Carlton County residents left an estimated $2 million unclaimed property tax refunds in 2018, according to Kyle Holmes, county assessor.
He said 62% of eligible homeowners applied for their property tax refund in 2018 and received an average of $860 each. Together they received a combined total of about $3 million.
Almost 40% of the eligible Carlton County homeowners did not even apply, Holmes said. The unclaimed amount of the refunds is estimated to be about $2 million.
“It’s been pretty consistent over the last five years,” Holmes said. “We leave a lot of money on the table.” He added that the state expanded the program in recent years and people who did not qualify in the past may qualify now.
The county website lists information for veterans and senior citizens to reduce property taxes.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, there are property tax refunds for homeowners and renters. The regular refund is based on income and property taxes. There is also a special refund for homeowners who have had a 12% increase in their property taxes, no matter their income.
Qualifying senior citizens who need help paying property taxes can file for a property tax deferral. The homeowner must be 65 or older, have a household income of $60,000 or less and lived in the home for the last 15 years. Homeowners should be aware that a tax lien will be placed on the property until the deferred taxes are repaid, according to the MDR.
There is a homestead exclusion for veterans with a disability. A surviving spouse of a qualifying veteran can also take advantage of the exclusion. Veterans with 70% or greater service connected disability may qualify for an exclusion of property taxes of up to $150,000 of market value.
The forms and more information can be found on the MDR website at
