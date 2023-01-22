People either love them, or they hate them, said Shawn Bernhardt. Bernhardt enjoys trying new projects, including growing shiitake mushrooms.
He began watching how-to videos out of curiosity, then decided he had the perfect environment to grow mushrooms due to the large growth of old Norway pine trees on his property. Bernhardt said that the 1918 fire skipped over the area so he has very tall trees which create a lot of shade and a great eco-environment for his latest hobby.
“I can’t believe the results,” Bernhardt said excitedly. He explained that he uses a specific type of tree log to grow the little fungus. Once he has the log, he orders spawn and sprinkles them on the logs, then sets them aside for a year or so.
He perfected the process that fools the spores into believing that spring has arrived and little pinhead size growth appears on the logs. Within a few days the logs are covered in shiitake mushrooms.
“People get such a kick out of it,” Bernhardt said. “They have to be one of the fastest growing organisms on the planet.”
He chose shiitake mushrooms because they are very expensive to purchase in stores, are popular for cooking and some varieties are cold hardy, such as the one he grows. He said his homegrown mushrooms are more meaty than the store bought ones. He said many commercially grown mushrooms grow on hay bales and that is why his are more meaty.
He loves to share his knowledge with others and hopes to have extra logs to help anyone interested to grow their own mushrooms. Bernhardt has accumulated a few garbage bags full of the little fungus in the six years he has been growing them. He often gives the extras away along with a recipe.
The Carlton resident will share his tips and experiences at a Carlton County Extension class on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton.
1. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When melted, add mushrooms. Give the pan a good shake to make sure they’re in an even layer and not piled on top of each other. Cook undisturbed until golden brown on the first side, about 3-minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until both sides are golden brown, about 3-minutes more. Meanwhile, toast bread.
2. Add half and half, then season with thyme, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Then add flour and cook about 1-minutes, or until flour is fully absorbed, pour in wine (or half the chicken broth is substituting), scraping the bottom of the pan, then cook until the wine (or broth) has evaporated, about 30-seconds.
3. Add the chicken broth and the half and half; stir until creamy. Taste, adjust seasoning as needed. Divide evenly on top of the toasted bread, then garnish with parsley and sprinkle with additional pepper and salt. Serve immediately.
Notes:
White wine can be substituted for an equal amount of additional chicken broth.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.