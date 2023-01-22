People either love them, or they hate them, said Shawn Bernhardt. Bernhardt enjoys trying new projects, including growing shiitake mushrooms. 

He began watching how-to videos out of curiosity, then decided he had the perfect environment to grow mushrooms due to the large growth of old Norway pine trees on his property. Bernhardt said that the 1918 fire skipped over the area so he has very tall trees which create a lot of shade and a great eco-environment for his latest hobby.

