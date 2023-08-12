County commissioners to consider revising their annual funding from $40,000 in 2023 to $54,000 for 2024. The county is the main benefactor of the Historical Society. In a letter to the commissioners, Historical Society Executive Director Carol Klitzke and Society Board Chairperson Emily Swanson pointed out that the asking was more a restoration than an increase. In 2013, the county funding level was $41,000, and “We based the increase for 2024 on the rate of inflation from 2013 to 2023. One dollar in 2013 is equivalent in buying power to $1.31 in 2023, a difference of $0.31,”they said. Over the years, revenue from the county has actually decreased from a high of $47,000 in 2018.
Funding of a historical society is required by state law and every county in Minnesota has one. Swanson asserted the historical society is at a tipping point; “You know we’ve all kind of pulled this thing out of the doldrums [after COVID-19] and got it back going in a forward direction [but] it’s not sustainable if [our staff] don’t get paid adequately,” she declared. Klitzke said that they needed to close and furlough staff in January due to the lack of funding.
In fact, the money the county pays just to have a historical society is a bargain, according to Klitzke. She was able to gather data on every county historical society in the 218 area code and found.
“The money they get for county support…if you divide that by the population,… we are in the bottom 25%,” said Klitzke.
They also share 10 percent of the money from the county with the Moose Lake Historical Society. The county is required by the state to fund one county historical society, but they are not allowed to ask for funding for a second historical society, so CCHS shares their funding.
They also house memorabilia from around the county, including old Carlton County Fair posters and packaging from the Barnum Creamery. A wooden wheelchair from the Moose Lake State Hospital sits quietly on display in a corner of the front room, tucked under a colorful patchwork quilt.
Klitzke pointed out that CCHS is not just a museum. “We are an archive,” she mused. A large plurality of visitors are there to do research and employees and volunteers consider serving that need an important part of their mission.
One significant challenge for CCHS is the building where it is currently housed. Known as the Shaw Library, it is named after the patriarch of the family that had it built. Rising from the ashes of the 1918 fire, the current building belonged to the City of Cloquet and served as a library until the new one was built on 14th street.
At that time, 1988, the Shaw building was deeded to the county for $1, for the sole purpose of housing the CCHS. In 1998 the Carlton County Board unanimously voted to allow CCHS to stay for 30 more years (up to 2028.)
In 2018, the county government decided to sell the building and land in order to get it on the tax rolls. A termination notice was sent to CCHS on June 7 of that year which stated the expectation that CCHS would be out of the building by Aug. 8. A battle ensued and CCHS prevailed. In the end, the historical society obtained the facility for a dollar.
Now, as a historic treasure it is nevertheless an old building needing extensive repairs, including a new front staircase. A temporary fix has been made that will last for a few years, but a complete rebuild will be necessary in the near future with cost estimates into the tens of thousands.
Another item needing attention is an antiquated electrical system which will probably require near complete replacement.
Still, it is worth it to Klitzke. She quoted local author Walter O’Meara, author of “We Made it Through the Winter,” who said in 1982, “A knowledge of history enhances life. And this is especially true of local history, for local history relates to a past that is your past. It’s personal, intimate, immediate and so it engenders a feeling of participation in something that is continuous and larger than our little moment in the stream of time.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.