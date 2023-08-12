County commissioners to consider revising their annual funding from $40,000 in 2023 to $54,000 for 2024. The county is the main benefactor of the Historical Society.   In a letter to the commissioners, Historical Society Executive Director Carol Klitzke and Society Board Chairperson Emily Swanson pointed out that the asking was more a restoration than an increase. In 2013, the county funding level was $41,000, and  “We based the increase for 2024 on the rate of inflation from 2013 to 2023.  One dollar in 2013 is equivalent in buying power to $1.31 in 2023, a difference of $0.31,”they said. Over the years, revenue from the county has actually decreased from a high of $47,000 in 2018.

 Funding of a historical society is required by state law and every county in Minnesota has one.  Swanson asserted the historical society is at a tipping point;  “You know we’ve all kind of pulled this thing out of the doldrums [after COVID-19] and got it back going in a forward direction [but] it’s not sustainable if [our staff] don’t get paid adequately,” she declared.  Klitzke said that they needed to close and furlough staff in January due to the lack of funding.

