Pollinators are important for the continuation of three-fourths of the worlds flowering plnats and about 35 percent of the worlds food crops, according to usda.gov.
The tiny busy bees are declining but residents can help them by not mowing yards during the month of May.
By leaving your property unmown for the month of May, you’re creating habitat for pollinators and other wildlife. According to Bee City USA, “Lawns cover 40 million acres, or two percent, of land in the U.S., making them the single largest irrigated crop we grow. Lawns are mowed, raked, fertilized, weeded, chemically treated, and watered—sucking up time, money, and other resources. Lawns provide little benefit to wildlife, and are often harmful. Grass-only lawns lack floral resources and nesting sites for bees and are often treated with pesticides that harm bees and other invertebrates.”
You can make a difference. Add native plants in your garden. They provide an abundance of nectar and pollen for the pollinators as well as are low maintenance.
Not mowing in May allows the bright yellow dandelions to spread and provide the first food for the season for bees.
A diversity of plants support a bigger variety of pollinators. Herbs such as basil, oregano and rosemary are good bee plants with the bonus of adding fresh flavor to meals.
Read more on the Bee City USA website about how each of us can take small steps locally to create healthy habitats for pollinators.
