Minnesotans are eager to get back to their gardens and are busy picking out this year’s plants and seeds. As you make your garden selections this spring, consider plants that will help support the state’s declining pollinator populations.

Dan Shaw, an adjunct assistant professor in the College of Design, answers questions about how you can create your own residential pollinator garden to support these critical species and their vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0