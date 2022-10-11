Clowns, old dolls, creepy scarecrows all set the stage for the opener of the Haunted Shack, which opens the weekend of Oct. 14. The Haunted Shack is in their 29th year of operation and for Co-Director and Master Ghoul, Pat Stojevich it is a labor of love.
Stojevich started off decorating his parent’s house for Halloween when he was 12. His passion for Halloween continued and when he got married he and his wife decorated their front yard and always had well over 300 trick or treaters. Once his name was out there in the community for Halloween, the Gary New Duluth Community Club asked him to do a one-night two-hour event. The following year something similar occurred but this time it was at a warming shack and that is when the name The Haunted Shack formed. Never having a building of his own, Stojevich moved locations throughout the years. Eventually, one of his friends agreed for him to have a permanent location on their working farm outside of Carlton. Situated on the Ru-Ridge Corn Maze guests can come and take part of the full day experience.
What newcomers may not know, is that the Haunted Shack is a three-stage event and not recommended for anyone under age 12. Guests first start out on a haunted hayride, followed by a haunted corn trail and finishing up with the haunted shack. Each stage gets progressively scarier. All three stages are included in the cost of admission. From start to finish it takes guests roughly 40 minutes to complete all three stages. “The haunted corn trail has been really ramped up this year,” Stojevich said “that is going to be a real big scare and make people jump.” Guests will also have the opportunity to experience a new addition to the Haunted Shack. “We hope to expand and resurrect something that hasn’t been used since the Buffalo House.” Stojevich stated. “A good buddy of mine passed away and that was his thing, we will bring it back this year.”
Have little ones who love Halloween? Oct. 22 is family day. Craft vendors, food vendor, Ghostbuster’s car, and Matchbox monster trucks will be available. Free trick or treating available at a variety of stations for kids 12 and under. Families can also partake in hayrides.
The Haunted Shack has evolved over the two plus decades of operation. Like many small organizations, it starts with friends and family helping. Stojevich has unfortunately experienced the loss of friends and close family members that helped him get to where he is today. Guests who look closely in the forest scene room can see the memorial with their photos on the wall. In addition, last year Stojevich started a fundraiser program for groups looking to raise money. Groups could earn $500 a night by providing 15 or more volunteers. The program has become known, and this year all the nights are booked.
The Haunted Shack is open for nine nights this season, and it should be noted they are closed after October 29. Five dollar discounts with ID are available for military and students, $5 off with donation of slightly used coat and $2 off for non-perishable food items. For the most up to date information, including volunteering, hours and any schedule changes visit their Facebook site.
If you go: make sure to dress for the weather. “We operate in snow and rain” Stojevich said “On busy nights, guests can wait in line from 30 minutes to over an hour, they should come knowing what the weather will be like.”
