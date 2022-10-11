fly trap.jpg

Clowns, old dolls, creepy scarecrows all set the stage for the opener of the Haunted Shack, which opens the weekend of Oct. 14. The Haunted Shack is in their 29th year of operation and for Co-Director and Master Ghoul, Pat Stojevich it is a labor of love. 

Stojevich started off decorating his parent’s house for Halloween when he was 12. His passion for Halloween continued and when he got married he and his wife decorated their front yard and always had well over 300 trick or treaters. Once his name was out there in the community for Halloween, the Gary New Duluth Community Club asked him to do a one-night two-hour event. The following year something similar occurred but this time it was at a warming shack and that is when the name The Haunted Shack formed. Never having a building of his own, Stojevich moved locations throughout the years. Eventually, one of his friends agreed for him to have a permanent location on their working farm outside of Carlton. Situated on the Ru-Ridge Corn Maze guests can come and take part of the full day experience. 

