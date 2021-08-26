“This is a good story,” said longtime Moose Lake resident, Jeff Vichorek, with a big smile.
He explained that bowling and boredom brought two teens together for decades of adventures. Deanna and Jeff Vichorek began dating after a chance meeting when he was on leave from the military. Jeff had entered the marines after high school and was back home in Little Falls, Minnesota when the young, bored couple wound up at the local bowling alley on that fateful evening.
“She suckered me in with a cheap six pack of beer,” Jeff, 85, said with a laugh. Deanna, 84, grinned back at the memory.
They spent the entire 20 days of his leave together. Deanna followed her heart and hopped a train to Long Beach, California, where they got married July 29, 1957. Deanna said her parents were upset when they discovered the 19 year old had eloped.
The young couple enjoyed life on the west coast.
“It was a great life,”said Jeff. “Vista was a great little town.” He was making $87 a month. After they were married and had a child his pay increased to $305 a month.
The family moved to Butte, Montana after Jeff was out of the military. He went to work in the mines, but the company went on strike shortly after he started.
“Workers were hungry,” Jeff said. “They had to poach elk to eat.” He said that there was no assistance to help feed the hungry miners and their families.
They decided to move back to Little Falls to regroup and figure out their next step. Jeff applied to become a semi-truck driver. The company decided the 23-year-old was not ready to drive a semi, so they hired him to work in the yard first, then moved him up into the position.
“I drove the longest truck (route),” Jeff said proudly. He said the job required him to be away from his growing family for long periods of time, but he was able to provide a good life. He started out at $1.47 an hour and worked about 90 hours a week.
“A woman has to have patience to put up with that,” Jeff said.
Deanna stayed home and raised the children until they were in school. The couple had visited Moose Lake with no intentions of staying, but once again fate intervened.
“I hadn't even heard of Moose Lake,” said Jeff. “I wasn’t going to stay.” The couple both had realtor licenses and were ready to jump into selling properties. The market was tight and not much was available at the time.
“We made money by accident,” Jeff said with a laugh.
They purchased their current house in Moose Lake for $8,700 55 years ago.
The couple decided Jeff should continue his engineering education at Dunwoody in the Twin Cities. He lived in his sister's basement while going to school for two years. Deanna took a job with the Moose Lake State Hospital working nights for eight years. Jeff landed a job with the Minnesota Department of Transportation as an engineer that spanned 30 years and enabled the couple to raise their five children and live a comfortable life.
“The secret to a long marriage is to have a long life,” said Jeff. “You have to live long enough to do it. You also need to find a woman who can tolerate you.”
Deanna smiled at him.
“You need to have a happy outlook on life and bite your tongue a lot,” said Deanna. “We always got along famously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.