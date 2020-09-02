The Carlton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval at the August 24 Adjourned Session for a plan to disburse $4.4 million in Cares Act money received on July 8 to fund emergency needs of Carlton County government, communities, residents, businesses, and non-profits adversely impacted by and responding to the COVID19 epidemic.
Of these monies given to the County $43,452 has been given to the County for distribution to cities and townships of less than 200 people for direct COVID19 costs. The allocation is calculated as $75.34 multiplied by the number of the city population for cities under 200 or $25 multiplied by the town population for townships under 200. A resolution must be passed by the local authority and sent to Carlton County requesting such funding.
In addition to the monies given to Carlton County, an additional $1.7 million has been given to area schools, $1.4 million to Carlton County cities, and approximately $650,000 to Carlton County townships above a population of 200 people.
The window for spending this funding is small. Expenses to be approved must have occurred between the dates of March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. Monies allocated must be spent by December 1, 2020 or those funds must be returned to the State of Minnesota and then on to the Federal Government.
Approval of a plan on August 24, 2020 by the County Board will enable designated County authorities to accept applications starting no later than September 24 and start distributing monies. The preliminary plan will be presented to the County’s Committee of the Whole on September 1 with formal Board approval at the Board’s regular meeting on September 8.
The Carlton County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will administer the funds. From September 14-28 there will be WebEx training on Small Business Grants, multiple WebEx meetings on grant application funding earmarked towards business relief, the CARES Act grant application period begins, and a yet to be established CARES Act phone line will be established to be answered by County trained staff.
Current budget areas projected for CARES Act funding center around:
*$800,000 for Small Business Assistance
*$800,000 for Community Assistance Program/Public Health Outreach
*$800,000 for Community Communication Systems Improvement
*$800,000 COVID19 Response Reimbursement, Infrastructure and Misc. Community Investment
*$1,185,482 Reserve to be allocated later in the fall when more information is gathered for specific unknown needs.
More details are forthcoming since there is new information coming in each day from Federal and State authorities. Stay in touch with the County website, local newspapers, and information coming out via the mail.
In other County news:
*Two new voting machines are to be ordered by the County Auditor to handle increased balloting for the general election especially for mail in ballots. The cost is estimated at $13,000.
*County Engineer JinYeene Neumann said that the filing deadline for private driveway snowplowing by County equipment is October 1. Letters will be sent out to all of last year’s applicants and letters will be sent to all townships to spread the word of the deadline to apply for the service.
Commissioner Gary Peterson said he wanted to see this application process go smoothly and not have people scrambling for help after a major snowstorm as happened last year.
*Commissioner Peterson also asked why there had not been progress on an evaluation system for County department heads. County Coordinator Dennis Genereau responded that much work had been done on the issue just before the onset of the COVID19 immediate needs.
The proposal includes goal setting and evaluation with emphasis on individual goals and how each staff fulfill those goals. If that plan is approved by the Board it will be presented to the Management Team.
Peterson commented, “This is a start and I want to move forward.”
