According to the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) figures, more than 564,000 people have died in the USA from an opioid overdose in the years 1999-2020. Opioids are a class of drugs used to reduce pain, and include prescription opioids, Fentanyl and heroin. In 2020 alone, 75% of the nearly 92,000 drug overdoses involved an opioid. 

This rise in opioid overdose deaths has occurred in three waves. The first wave began in the 1990’s with the increased prescribing of opioids by medical professionals, the second wave began in 2010 with rapid increases in overdose deaths due to illicit heroin use, and the third wave began in 2012 with significant overdose deaths due to illegally manufactured fentanyl use. According to the CDC, 44 people die every day in the U.S. from overdoses involving prescription opioids. 

