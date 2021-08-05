Unanimously, the Carlton County Board of Commissioners voted to build the proposed Jail/Justice Center next to the Carlton County Transportation Building at the Carlton Junction. Requested by Twin Lakes Township official Diane Felde Finke, a motion by Commissioner Dick Brenner, seconded by Marv Bodie in support for the “green site” passed with no discussion or dissent.
The “green site” is an evergreen covered, over 19 acre parcel just northeast of the current Transportation Building. Engineers and architects have projected that the site is relatively level, sandy, and does not have wetland issues. Most of $4 million in pre-construction costs would be saved compared to the site just north of the present Courthouse.
The County Surveyor’s crew just studied the site the beginning of the week and has created a legal description for the construction plan, reported County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. This legal description is needed for the City of Carlton and the Township of Twin Lakes boards to call for hearings and then approve an annexation of the 19+ acres to the City of Carlton.
Other urban areas in Minnesota have approved such additions that have not been adjoining their jurisdictions. The final approval for the annexation will come from the Carlton City Council and the Township of Twin Lakes Board and will not need a vote from the local people.
Work on the new budget for 2022 has started with each department making presentations for their needs during the next budget cycle. Increased health insurance and employee salaries are again a focus with more than 400 on the County payroll.
Historically, County program budgets that can have fund balances at the end of the budget year have been used to cushion the need to keep the property tax increase low for the coming year. The County Land Department and the County Recorder, for example, generate revenue to fund their staffing needs and have excess funds to roll into the new budget. Excess funds by December of the current budget year have been also earmarked by the County Board from such departments as Public Health and Human Services , Zoning, and the Transportation departments.
Of note, during the presentations, the County Highway Engineer Jin Yeene Neumann voiced concern that her department will have decreased revenue this next budget year. She explained that this construction season has been robust because of a lot of Federally funded projects have been going on. The next year will tight she forecasted.
Neumann brought up cuts that would save some money. She advised the Kettle River County Garage should be closed. The building is paid for but there is a savings of utilities. The grader now based in the satellite garage, if moved to Barnum, could be in the Kettle River area in a short time when needed. Chairman Tom Proulx concurred and remarked, “Bring it up on an agenda item and I think the votes are there to close it.”
In a phone interview, Commissioner Mark Thell questioned, “We throw big money for consultants and such with little discussion and a small savings for closing a facility which serves many of our rural areas is considered a way to save money. Our rural community needs to keep their services and the need should not be so easily dismissed. Bigger is not always better.”
Local Kettle River farmer Bob Hattenberger agreed with Thell during a phone call and said the community in his area will turn out when the County Board addresses the issue.
In other county news
About $255,000 owed by Carlton County for County parcels being serviced by the new Twin Lakes Township water line was approved to be paid in full by funding coming from the Federal American Rescue Plan monies now available. Carlton County was awarded over $7 million through that Federal program. Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt explained that this move would avoid extra costs of interest and fees over the life of the bonding for the water line.
The usage of water from the new line for the Transportation Building is estimated at 10,000 gallons per day. At the present other water for County property in Sections Ten and Eleven such as the Transfer Station are estimated at 50,000 gallons per day.
DeVriendt also noted that this move by the County could encourage other potential water users to show similar support. The final distribution of the $7 million State bonding award has not been clarified as to how much of the sum is a loan to be paid back over the years or a grant.
Zoning and Evironmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham was given permission to hire a Deputy Administrator for her department. There has been some staff changes in her department and a certified Advanced Septic Inspector has taken a position in another County department. Hiring a Deputy Adminstrator with Zoning Inspector credentials will help cover duties when the Adminstrator is not available.
Due to a resignation of the Agricultural Educator in the Extension office, the County Board approved hiring a replacement as recommended by the University of Minnesota Extension at a 3/4 time position. Revenues from the Soil Improvement Program have been going down.
County Coordinator Genereau supported continuing the Ag Educator position. He related that when he had a farm in Eagle Township he wished he had sought advice from the Extension Office in the beginning. He said it cost him a lot of money to learn to run the farm well.
Information provided by Extension said there were 529 farms in Carlton County and 197 fields have been approved for by-product delivery through the Soil Improvement Program (SIP).
Commented
