Another group of concerned Blackhoof Township citizens descended on the Carlton County County Board of Commissioners to share their concerns. They object to an approximately 20 acre cemetery being established in the middle of their eight, relatively new homes.
The Loving Earth Memorial Gardens LLC caters to a clientele that wishes to be buried upon death naturally without embalming or cremation. Matt Connell originally bought the property, but does not live on it.
He stated he would inter those to be buried there by hand-shoveling the grave.
Connell transfered ownership of Loving Earth Memorial Gardens LLC to Steelmantown Cemetery Company, which is owned by Ed Bixby in New Jersey. Loving Earth Memorial Gardens LLC will maintain, manage and take care of the day to day work, said Connell.
According to the website for Loving Earth, the cemetery plan calls for 500 burials per acre which could amount to 10,000 burials for the new proposed cemetery, said Eric Braun, a concerned neighboring homeowner. Commissioner Mark Thell said that the owner of the proposed cemetery would have the right of eminent domain for expansion if it became a reality.
“I built my home to make my family’s life better,” said Bruce Soukkala, a homeowner. “I or my neighbors never dreamed that our neighborhood would have a cemetery operation next door. I am a local boy and I think all of the citizens of Carlton County are my neighbors. Why does it come to this where the county is against my neighborhood on this issue?”
Board Chair Gary Peterson noted that the county attorney and a private attorney have been consulted. The board was advised that they do not have power to call for a moratorium on the establishment of the new cemetery. The cemetery falls under the correct land use zoning for Carlton County, and the county board could not deny the establishment of this new venture.
Robert Barnes a Duluth law firm representative for the Loving Earth Memorial Gardens LLC. said that the following are facts:
* Cemeteries are permitted at the proposed site under the current zoning plan of Carlton County.
* The owner of the cemetery will follow all laws and regulations that are required by Carlton County and the State of Minnesota.
* Loving Earth’s owners and supporters are in fact environmentalists.
Several neighboring homeowners of the proposed green cemetery each spoke to the commissioners for four minutes each and said they were concerned about several items, including that Connell has not attended either of the board meetings.
Matt Arnold, one of the neighboring property owners, said that Connell tried to establish a green cemetery in Wisconsin and then in Winona but was unsuccessful.
Alicia Arnold said her concern is that the site does not conform to guidelines set down from the company website. For example, it should be level, free from wetland issues, and get written consent from all neighboring land owners. She said she has issues with each of these areas of concern. The neighboring home owners have also offered to buy the property for the $80,000 original purchase price.
The meeting ended abruptly when Matt Arnold said he retained a lawyer.
In other county board news:
Health and Human Services Director, Dave Lee, got board approval to restructure the working relationship between staff at the Moose Lake HHS and the Cloquet HHS. The Moose Lake office will be closed on Fridays. None of the Moose Lake staff will lose their jobs.
The goal is to handle cases according to types of issues rather than based on where a client lives. The hope is to improve service and give client service a location of choice. Clients will still be able to drop off documents at either office location.
