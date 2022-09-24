The “Great Pumpkin” is hiding under a sheet at a rural farm in Sturgeon Lake. There are actually several large pumpkins on Jerry Gibson’s farm and their names are Big Bertha, Florence, Albert and Frank.

Gibson has grown pumpkins for many years, but only recently began to get serious and enter them in weigh-offs. Last year he entered his first weigh-off and took 13th place at 1,022 pounds. The first place winner was from Lancaster and his weighed 1,990 pounds. Gibson hopes to do better this year. He estimates that two of his pumpkins are already over 1,000 pounds.

