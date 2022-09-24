The “Great Pumpkin” is hiding under a sheet at a rural farm in Sturgeon Lake. There are actually several large pumpkins on Jerry Gibson’s farm and their names are Big Bertha, Florence, Albert and Frank.
Gibson has grown pumpkins for many years, but only recently began to get serious and enter them in weigh-offs. Last year he entered his first weigh-off and took 13th place at 1,022 pounds. The first place winner was from Lancaster and his weighed 1,990 pounds. Gibson hopes to do better this year. He estimates that two of his pumpkins are already over 1,000 pounds.
He doesn’t use your general, garden variety pumpkin seeds to grow these giants. Gibson said all giant pumpkins begin with Dills Atlantic Giant Pumpkin seeds, after that it’s all about the genetics. He explained that professional growers keep a family history of the seeds that they use, similar to dog and horse breeders.
“One pumpkin seed can go for up to $450,” Gibson said. He quickly added that his seeds do not.
Gibson starts the plants in his greenhouse area. He prepares the garden area, including burying heat tape in the ground, so he can transplant the tender plants early. He planted his giants on May 4 this year. He spends several hours every day caring for them, including feeding them.
Once the plants are ready, he performs a controlled pollination. This ensures that the plant’s genetics are intact and it is not accidentally pollinated by an inferior neighboring pumpkin.
“I’m not a professional grower,” Gibson said. “They grow pumpkins over 2,000 pounds and mine are only around 1,000.” He added that last year a Minnesota man from Anoka drove his pumpkin to California where it set a new record when it weighed in at 2,350 pounds. The world record was set in 2021 in Italy, according to guinnessworldrecords.com. The great pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,703 pounds.
Gibson explained that some of the pumpkins are more yellow than the traditional orange because the giant pumpkins are squash hybrids.
Gibson pays attention to the daily growth of the giants. They can increase in size up to 50 pounds in a day. If they suddenly slow down, he examines them to see why. Mice recently started nibbling on one of his huge giants. He immediately set mouse traps around it.
Gibson keeps his fans updated on the pumpkins progress on his Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page. He also invites fans to guess the pumpkins weight at the time of harvest. The closest guess will receive free pumpkins from his Halloween patch that boasts 42 varieties of pumpkins and gourds that are for sale. A few optimists guessed 1,600, 1,970 and even one at 2,150.
Gibson will haul one of his giants to the weigh-off at Nowthen Heritage festival giant pumpkin contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, then he is off with a different one to the Anoka Halloween Great Pumpkin Expo on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a weigh-off, then to the final one on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Stillwater Harvestfest.
