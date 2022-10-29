A passion for antiques led to a lifelong career for a Moose Lake resident.
Steven Wesely has no plans to retire anytime soon. The long time auctioneer said he still loves what he does for a living.
Wesely, 64, said he began his decades-long career in 1991. His lifelong love of vintage items led him to purchase an antiques store in Canal Park, Duluth. Within a few years he decided to branch out into auctioneering but it proved to be more of a challenge to get started than he expected.
Finally, one day a woman stopped into his store and asked if he was interested in auctioning off a family member’s estate. Wesely told her he would take on the job and guarantee she made $1,000 from the attic alone. She agreed, then later discovered it was his first auctioneering job. She was impressed with his confidence. Wesely said he remembers that first sale as if it just happened. He proceeded to book a few more jobs and his career took off. He noted that he never guarantees a dollar amount for an auction.
In the early years, Wesely traveled around northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin for work, but now he usually stays in the Moose Lake area.
While auctioneers have a failure rate of about 90 percent, Wesely said he has always felt comfortable talking in front of crowds. His average auction draws in about 500 people and his record was about 1200 during the Harts Resort auction in the late 1990s.
The Moose Lake resort opened in the 1920s and closed in the late 1990s when the owner died, said Wesely. Residents were drawn in by the nostalgia of the long time resort and purchased plates featuring a stagecoach as well as the table and chair sets that were used in the cafe.
One month he took on 11 auctions but quickly discovered it was not a sustainable schedule.
In addition to auctions, Wesely helps raise money for the Moose Lake Area Historical Society through the Antique Appraisals, a monthly event that is held
Tuesdays from February through November.
Ross Anderson, long time board member and past president said the event is popular among residents and draws people from neighboring towns also. He remembers when a customer brought in a piece of pottery he had purchased from a garage sale. The woman who sold it was shocked when Wesely appraised it for about $75-80. She said she almost threw it away instead of putting it in the sale.
Wesely has seen many interesting items in the 25 years of the event.
“The most valuable was a small painted portrait of a woman on porcelain,” said Wesely. “It was from the early 1800s, before cameras were invented. If they could afford to hire an artist, they were wealthy. The quality was incredible, this was not an artist that was going to starve.”
He advised the owner to contact Christie’s Auction House.
Anderson remembered a woman who brought in a German doll for appraisal years ago. Another woman from Barnum who happened to repair vintage dolls attended the appraisal and said the doll was worth an estimated $3400-4000.
Wesely also does appraisals for banks and attorneys and has gone to court as a values expert. He once appraised a ladder trencher for $1.2 million because it was one of the first ones built.
One of his favorite auctions included a dozen Winchester rifles from a collector in the area.
“Grown men salivate over it,” Wesely said with a big grin. “The hall was filled with customers. The rifles were the best of the best.”
Another unique auction included a collection of vintage vehicles in the Cloquet area. One was a 1913 Cadillac, fully restored, which the owner had never driven before he died. Someone got it running and they drove it around the yard.
“It was rumored that Jay Leno bought it,” said Wesely. “He did not.”
“I never thought I could have a job I love so much,” Wesely said.
The final Antique Appraisals for the year is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Depot. Wesely said there are no rules and people should bring whatever they are curious about. The historical society sponsors the event and the $3 per person charge to have items appraised goes to the society.
