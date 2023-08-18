Ladies, start your engines! Jezie Brown, 24, and Donna Palmer, 57, are two of the local women who race at the Carlton County Fair.

Palmer has been racing in the powder puff for 20-plus years, thanks to encouragement from her brother, Fast Eddie Westerberg, who is also a racer. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0