Ladies, start your engines! Jezie Brown, 24, and Donna Palmer, 57, are two of the local women who race at the Carlton County Fair.
Palmer has been racing in the powder puff for 20-plus years, thanks to encouragement from her brother, Fast Eddie Westerberg, who is also a racer.
He shares his race cars with her as well as does the work on them. She said she appreciates his endless hours of work over the years.
“My first car was a little beetle,” said Palmer. “My brother painted it to look like Herbie.”
She explained that the powder puff is an all women race. The women drive on an oval track and sometimes bump into someone and spin off. Other times they may hit the tires in the middle of the track and bounce off of them and into another car.
She said it’s the same as the men’s race, but less aggressive.
“The guys bump more than the women,” Palmer said. “Women feel worse when they hit someone.” She added that the women tend to hit the brakes when they go around a corner and the men don’t.
There are usually 6-10 women in the race, but many of them use one of the male racers’ cars. The women’s race is the last of the night, so if the car breaks down during the guys race, the woman cannot race. The track is also more bumpy after the men’s race and it often races during the fair, which makes the track worse by the time the women race, according to Palmer.
She got nauseous several days before the race when she first began, but now she’s just excited to get behind the wheel.
“I’m there to have fun,” Palmer said. She enjoys winning, although she is also ok if it doesn’t happen.
“I’ve taken first several times,” said Palmer. “I have some pretty trophies.”
She rarely misses a race, but sat out in 2022 due to a tennis ball size tumor inside her skull. After surgery and chemotherapy, she said she has recovered and is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this year.
“Nothing stops me,” said Palmer with a laugh. Like many racers, its a family affair and includes her son AJ, nephew Levi and cousin Jackie. She said that she would not be able to race without the help of her family and pit crew.
Brown also grew up in a racing family.
“I watched my dads close friend race and said I was going to race someday,” said Brown. “It clicked in 2017.”
She added that they didn’t have much to do and her dad’s buddy built his derby cars in her dads garage.
“I was 3 or 4-years-old and remember my dad feeding me a can of Spaghettios for lunch out in the garage while him and his buddies are wrenching and fixing cars,” said Brown. They stripped the cars and set them up for racing. She explained that they don’t touch the engines for mid-size cars, but they custom make the roll cages for each car.
Brown said that she only races in Barnum. She started with the powder puff race, but after her first year was told to enter the men’s race instead.
While she has never rolled her car, she has had close calls, including one last year at Spring Fever Days.
“We were racing and the next thing I knew, I was looking at the bottom of the car,” said Brown. “He was on his nose, then he tipped over on his hood. He was fine.”
Another time she was sandwiched between two cars and a front tire went up on top of someone else’s hood during an oval race. She still managed to take second place.
Brown said the safety equipment, including roll bars and five point harnesses help keep drivers safe.
“Everybody’s got the dream of grabbing the checker flag as it’s our hometown race track,” said Brown. “Some guys have been racing since the mid-late 90s and have not caught the flag. That’s what makes it fun.”
Brown is the only female currently racing with the guys. She competes in both the oval and the figure 8. She has placed second, third and fourth over the years, but her dream is still to take the checkered flag someday.
“It’s a whole different world racing with the men,” Brown said.
She said that she consistently loses to either Fast Eddie Westerberg or Derek Ament each year.
She said a girlfriend raced with the guys a few years ago, but she was nervous and came in last.
“You’ve gotta learn the gas pedal,” Brown said.
She said that some of the guys don’t like losing to a woman but she doesn’t let that stop her.
She encourages women to give the sport a try.
“Never let the guys drag you down,” said Brown. “They are not any better than you are just because you are a girl.”
Palmer plans to race with the guys before she retires. The only thing holding her back is owning her own car.
“Jezie does really well,” said Palmer.
She said that any woman interested in racing should give it a try.
“Go out, have fun,” said Palmer. “Put the pedal to the metal and don’t put on your brakes.”
Palmer will be in the pits all weekend and welcomes anyone interested to stop by and ask her questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.