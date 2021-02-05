Some have compared finding an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine to having a second full-time job.
Increased vaccine rollout has not made the system to get a vaccine less complicated for many. Vaccines are available to varying groups from the state, counties, cities, schools, local clinics and hospitals. To help clear up the complicated task of getting in line for your COVID-19 vaccine we have collected some helpful information and resources for you to use.
Things to know about vaccine
Members of the general public are encouraged to contact their local hospital and clinic for more information about how to register for a vaccine appointment. To find more information on vaccine availability and facilities that provide COVID vaccines, the Minnesota Department of Health website https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/ is a good place to start.
At this point, vaccinations for healthcare personnel and long-term care residents are the first priority. Once these groups are vaccinated, people in the 65 and older age group are being vaccinated. The state and counties are also working on vaccinating educators and child care providers. Even if you do not meet these criteria Eric Nielsen, Gateway Family Clinic Administrator recommends that you get on a waitlist for the vaccine, once you meet the criteria you will be contacted.
There are currently two Food and Drug Administration approved versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to an email from Nielsen, “The main difference is how the vaccines are stored and both require 2 doses total, but the Pfizer vaccine doses are 3 weeks apart and the Moderna vaccine doses are 4 weeks apart.”
For those wanting to get a vaccine Nielsen recommends the following, “Register on Gateway’s website. Continue to wear a mask and wash your hands and stay healthy. Be aware that you should not get any other vaccines within 14 days prior to or after the COVID vaccine. Be prepared and available to get your second dose from the same facility where you received your first dose.”
Carlton County
Carlton County Public Health and Human Services has a COVID hotline (218) 499-6312 which provides callers with a recorded message about the current status of the virus and with an opportunity, during business hours, to talk with a public health staff member
for specific questions. The county also has a COVID-19 Hub Website, https://bit.ly/carltoncountyhub, with a specific tab for COVID-19 vaccine information. “Carlton County does not have public vaccine clinics available yet, and we will be using both the hotline and the hub to share information about registration, when public clinics begin, “ said Meghann Levitt, Carlton County Public Information Officer, in an email.
School Districts
Minnesota, Pine County and Carlton County are working to vaccinate staff at area schools. Educators are usually asked to go to area vaccination sites set up by the state. Billie Jo Steen, Superintendent at Moose Lake Community Schools in an email said, “Educators are in priority group 1B for vaccination. The logistical information around this seems to change daily and it looks like a bulk of vaccinations moving forward will be coordinated by public health working directly with the district.”
According to Steen, “About 25% of our staff have been vaccinated at Moose Lake. Some staff members were able to go to the educator clinics that MDE/MDH put on in Mountain Iron the past two weekends, but a good number have been vaccinated by Carlton County Public Health.”
Bill Peel Superintendent at Willow River Schools said,”I have about 5% of my staff vaccinated. I was given three slots the first week of the pilot, with three staff getting vaccinated. The following week, I was given nine slots. These slots were not guaranteed. Of those nine, I only had two selected to receive the vaccine. I am hopeful our local health department will help get our remaining staff who want the vaccine vaccinated soon.”
General Public
Mary Ellen Dewey, honorary grandmother to many on the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels Basketball team has received the first of her COVID-19 vaccines. Dewey says, “Grandma Dewey is very happy to be vaccinated. We miss all the hugs from our six extra-special grandkids.“
On Friday Jan. 29, Gateway Clinic received 300 doses of the COVID vaccine to start administering them to patients. In the coming weeks Gateway expects to receive more vaccine. Those wanting to be on the waitlist for the vaccine are encouraged to go to gatewayclinic.com and click “COVID vaccine request,” or call 218-485-2014. Gateway will call patients from the list to schedule a vaccine appointment. “Due to vaccine storage requirements and the logistics in vaccinating our patients, we are only providing the vaccine at our Moose Lake clinic at this time. It does require a short drive for some of our patients in our Pine County communities, but our vaccination program is for everyone in all of our communities,” says Nielsen. The website is updated weekly with the current supply available at Gateway and with the population that they are currently vaccinating.
Essentia Health is encouraging organizations in need of on-site vaccination assistance to fill out a form on their website (https://www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-community-response-team/) . Priority and eligibility are determined by state health guidelines. Essentia is also working to vaccinate people in the 65-plus age group. The process for selecting patients in this group is being randomized. Patients are being notified primarily through their MyChart (Essentia’s online patient portal) to let them know when they are being invited to receive a vaccine. Those patients without MyChart will receive a phone call when they are eligible to schedule their appointment for vaccination. Notification from Essentia will occur as appointments are available.
Second doses
Shifting supplies of the vaccine have caused growing fears over the availability of second doses for those who have already received their vaccine. According to Nielsen, “State and Federal governments are working together to assure that the production of the vaccine provides sufficient supply for the second dosing. As production makes the vaccine available, the goal is to vaccinate people as soon as possible, but also assure that the future supply will be there for the second dose.” Those who have received their first dose should go back to that location to get their second dose within the correct time frame.
