As farmers, gardeners, horticulturists, landscapers, and others prepare for this year’s spring planting season, the Soil Testing Laboratory in St. Paul is available to provide the public with quality soil testing and analyses.
The Soil Testing Laboratory uses proven techniques to evaluate soil fertility and soil pH level, as well as problems which may be caused by excessive levels of salts or fertilizer materials. Fertilizer recommendations are based on laboratory results, soil characteristics, crop history, and crop nutrient requirements and are specific to regional locations and conditions. Specific recommendations are provided for how much nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium should be added to the soil for crop, plant, flower, grass, and tree growth.
Two primary soil testing options that might be of most interest to your readers are Lawn and Garden and Farm and Field.
Details about Lawn and Garden soil testing are available at:
Soil testing takes about two to three weeks. Once testing is complete, a Soil Test Report will be sent. Soil Test Report interpretation guidelines for the three different types of Soil Test Reports - agronomic crops, horticultural crops and lawn, garden, and landscape plants - are available here:
If you are interested in learning more about the Soil Testing Laboratory, its methods and other resources, please let me know. I am happy to put you in touch with Keith Piotrowski, Laboratory Manager.
The Soil Testing Laboratory is part of the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station’s Soil Testing and Research Analytical Laboratory (STRAL). STRAL partners with the Department of Soil, Water, and Climate in the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resources and University of Minnesota Extension to provide soil testing services.
