As farmers, gardeners, horticulturists, landscapers, and others prepare for this year’s spring planting season, the Soil Testing Laboratory in St. Paul is available to provide the public with quality soil testing and analyses. 

The Soil Testing Laboratory uses proven techniques to evaluate soil fertility and soil pH level, as well as problems which may be caused by excessive levels of salts or fertilizer materials. Fertilizer recommendations are based on laboratory results, soil characteristics, crop history, and crop nutrient requirements and are specific to regional locations and conditions. Specific recommendations are provided for how much nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium should be added to the soil for crop, plant, flower, grass, and tree growth.

