Kindergarten is an exciting time for youngsters as they learn to maneuver in a social setting without their parents, perhaps for the first time.
Moose Lake offers kids the opportunity to explore the classrooms and meet their teachers before school starts during Kindercamp. The three day camp is optional for kids and takes place for a few hours each morning.
“It’s a fun and engaging way for incoming kindergarten students to meet their teacher, explore the classroom, and become more familiar with their surroundings,” said Nicole Goodnature, one of two kindergarten teachers.
While many students look forward to the first day of school, it can be a little overwhelming for many kindergartners. The teachers greet the new students outside of the school as they get off of their bus and guide them to their classroom.
“There will be a lot of transitions and new information including trying to learn classroom and school procedures,” said Goodnature. “We try to promote independence, but understand this will take time.”
Moose Lake Elementary has a full day kindergarten program with one class of 22 students and one with 23.
The teachers provide many opportunities for the students to get up and move about throughout their day, including outdoor recess time.
“We provide a lot of opportunities for movement all throughout the year whether it’s transitioning from one activity to the next within the classroom, having brain breaks, or going to specialist classes,” explained Goodnature. “Kindergarten students get to experience specialist classes such as library, gym, music, and art just like all the other grades.”
She added that the other teacher, Nicolle Gilbertson, likes to bring the children outside for learning opportunities, including in the school forest.
Five-year-old children experience rapid changes in their growth and kindergarten provides a free learning opportunity that supports them during this critical time and lays a foundation for future school success, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. Kids come to kindergarten with different backgrounds and are at different points in their learning. Schools have the opportunity to build on the strengths of the individual child and meet their needs, according to MDE.
Parents can help their youngsters transition into different scenarios, including kindergarten in a variety of ways, such as bringing them to a caretaker outside of the home or bringing them to Kindercamp so they can meet the teachers and see where they will be spending a lot of their time in the coming year.
“To the parents of our incoming kindergarten students, we truly appreciate the trust you have placed in us to guide and care for your child,” said Goodnature. “We look forward to working with you.”
