The annual event attracted a large crowd, including many families. Several booths offered kid friendly games, fun prizes as well as candy and treats. The Department of Corrections showed off their dogs skills. Blanko demonstrates how he takes down a bad guy. Blanko’s handler is Randall Leyendecker and Cezars handler is Jesse Soufflet. “We had an estimated 700-800 in attendance,” said Darren Juntunen, Moose Lake police chief. “Also, a big thank you to all of the community members who attended the event and for their community support throughout the year. I am very grateful to work and live in such a great community.”
