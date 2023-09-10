The city of Moose Lake is struggling with wastewater ponds near capacity and high amounts of water infiltration entering the old, clay sewer pipes and manholes. The roughly 50-70-year-old clay pipes are past their useful life expectancy, said Matt Bolf, city engineer.
He explained that the city puts aside about $1,000 a year for lining projects, but that will take a long time to complete all of the work. Meanwhile, the city is losing economic opportunities as new development and housing projects are put on hold until a solution is found.
The Moose Lake wastewater treatment pond is operating at 93 percent, according to the project proposal. In order to add new housing and other developments, the city needs to either expand the wastewater treatment pond or reduce the amount of wastewater going into the treatment pond.
The city has one of the largest wastewater treatment ponds in the state and is unlikely to be able to expand due to the size.
The city is requesting $1.5 million in state funds to design and construct an inflow and infiltration reduction project. Several state officials including Senator Sandy Pappas, Senator Jason Rarick and other members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee stopped in Moose Lake to learn more about the proposed project. The committee members travel around the state during their down time to learn more about the projects, which helps them decide how to allocate funding later on. Bolf explained that Moose Lake is unique in that there is only 30 percent of a taxable base, while 70 percent is not taxable due to being state owned property.
The proposed project includes lining 15,000 feet of 8 inch sanitary sewer mains and 88 manholes in order to stop the groundwater from entering into the sewer pipes due to the age and deterioration of the current infrastructure. The lining can potentially reduce about 45,000 gallons of water seeping into the pipes per day. Lining the manholes could reduce about 32,000 gallons of water seepage a day.
The lining is guaranteed for 50 years and costs substantially less than replacing all of the old sewer pipes, said Bolf.
There are currently about 500 households and 100 businesses that utilize the treatment pond in Moose Lake, as well as the Department of Corrections and the Sex Offender Program. They house approximately 1400 people in the two facilities. Windermere Township sends wastewater from 450 households to the Moose Lake wastewater treatment pond and has requested an increase of 10,000 gallons a day.
The largest user is the DOC. They contribute about 40 percent of the wastewater. The deteriorating 15 inch sewer pipe is next on the lining list. It is 2,200 feet long and the only sewer pipe connecting the DOC to the treatment pond, said Bolf.
The city has received development inquiries for expansion or new development but is unable to add anything at this point. If the project is approved, the city will be able to allow new improvements and developments.
The city already has a list of proposals this year, including expanding the city campground, developing 30 acres into single and multi-family homes, the Sand Lake Resort, an expansion at the Moose Lake Brewery and possibly a redevelopment project at the old Moose Lake School. The DOC and MSOP could also potentially add to their population if the proposed project is completed.
The city lacks the funding to undertake the project on their own, said Bolf. The city has been raising water/sewer rates in order to pay for the ongoing lining project. The average two person household pays roughly $24 for water and $23 for sewer a month, said Phil Enter, city supervisor.
The estimated project costs are $2,600 for the sewer main lining and $400 for manhole lining, which is a total of $3,000. The city proposes that the state covers $1.5 million with a bonding bill and the city will match the other half with local non-state funding.
