The city of Moose Lake is struggling with wastewater ponds near capacity and high amounts of water infiltration entering the old, clay sewer pipes and manholes. The roughly 50-70-year-old clay pipes are past their useful life expectancy, said Matt Bolf, city engineer.

He explained that the city puts aside about $1,000 a year for lining projects, but that will take a long time to complete all of the work. Meanwhile, the city is losing economic opportunities as new development and housing projects are put on hold until a solution is found. 

