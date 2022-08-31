The Cloquet Police Department, in collaboration with Carlton County and neighboring veterinarian clinics, will be issuing spay/neuter vouchers Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Cloquet Police Department.
The following are some of the parameters and details:
• Must be a Carlton County resident, and so must be your dog/cat (MN DL/ID required to establish county residence)
• Voucher is a credit worth $250 for dogs and $150 for cats at
• Moose Lake Veterinary Clinic, Crow Goebel, and Cloquet
Animal Hospital are participating clinics (once a voucher is
received, contact the clinics but understand many are working at capacity presently).
• Applications will be available/accepted, in person only, on
Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cloquet Police Department at 101 14th St Cloquet.
• Limit of three vouchers per household.
• Vouchers are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vouchers/credit are good through 2022.
Please direct questions to the Cloquet PD Facebook page via Messenger, and we will answer them as time allows.
