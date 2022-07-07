A large group of children decked in patriotic colors filled the street with enthusiasm and energy for the 50th Kiddie parade in Moose Lake on Saturday, July 2. Red, white and blue streamers, bows and flags decorated bikes and scooters. A mom walked with Elsa and the Hulk, much like in the years past when the parade offered prizes for different themes.
The younger ones were accompanied by their parents.
The sidewalk on Elm was filled with cheering crowds as the kids flew past as fast as they could on decorated bikes, scooters or feet.
Eager adults cheered as the final little kids straggled behind and a few people walking with their dogs waved as they made their final destination.
