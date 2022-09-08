Several local families will come back to life Saturday, Sept. 10 in the Riverside Cemetery.
Clarence Folz will discuss overcoming the challenges of his younger years to become a long time photographer in Moose Lake and eventually the mayor.
“His dad died when he was 7 and his mom when he was 18,” said Byron Kuster. Kuster looks at old photographs to see what the people look like and tries to dress like them. He has portrayed several people over the last three years of the Living History Walk, which is organized by the Moose Lake Area Historical Society. Last year Kuster played Floyd Clark. Clark started Agate Days, still one of the most attended events in Moose Lake 50 years later.
Kuster said he enjoys learning about the history of the founding families of the area.
The event started three years ago with several local people portraying the
founding families. The first year started small with 17 people attending and the next year doubled.
The actors wear period costumes if they can find something that works. If the families are buried in the cemetery, they stand near the gravestone, if not, they will make a marker to represent the gravestone.
The founding families this year are John Michaelson, West Side, the Goodelle family from Barnum, Clarence Folz, the Niemi Family and the Hamline family, all of Moose Lake. Dan Reed will play the part of his relative, Matt Reed, a Finnish immigrant who came for the opportunities in the area at the time, settled in Autumba and became a preacher.
The event is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Riverside Cemetery. Tickets are $15 each. Call 218-485-4234 to reserve your ticket. If the weather is bad, the event will be held at the Soo Line Event Center.
