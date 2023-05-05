l

Ruby’s Pantry announced on Sunday, April 30, that the founder of the company, Lyn Sahr, had passed away that morning. “It is with sadness that we share that Lyn Sahr,  CEO of Ruby’s Pantry, passed away peacefully this morning. We rejoice in knowing that he was greeted with open arms and trust the Lord said ‘well done good and faithful servant!’”  

Ruby’s Pantry was founded in 2003 after Sahr, of Pine City, had been conducting mission trips that involved bringing toys from Minneapolis to Mexico. When one of the organizations providing toys told Sahr that he would have to get the toys directly from the distributor, Sahr decided to set up his own non-profit corporation to keep the ministry going. When everything was in place with the non-profit, the group drove to Minneapolis to pick up the toys and were surprised to have their pickup truck filled with food. They brought the food home and started giving it away. 

