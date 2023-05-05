Ruby’s Pantry announced on Sunday, April 30, that the founder of the company, Lyn Sahr, had passed away that morning. “It is with sadness that we share that Lyn Sahr, CEO of Ruby’s Pantry, passed away peacefully this morning. We rejoice in knowing that he was greeted with open arms and trust the Lord said ‘well done good and faithful servant!’”
Ruby’s Pantry was founded in 2003 after Sahr, of Pine City, had been conducting mission trips that involved bringing toys from Minneapolis to Mexico. When one of the organizations providing toys told Sahr that he would have to get the toys directly from the distributor, Sahr decided to set up his own non-profit corporation to keep the ministry going. When everything was in place with the non-profit, the group drove to Minneapolis to pick up the toys and were surprised to have their pickup truck filled with food. They brought the food home and started giving it away.
From there Ruby’s Pantry was born. Lyn named the organization after his grandmother, Ruby, who was a godly woman who instilled the value of God in his life.
The organization grew from a cube van and a couple trucks to a new building in North Branch to 18 semi-trailers, 25 refrigerated trailers and nine buildings that serves approximately 24,000 families in 80 monthly Pop-Up Pantry locations around the state sponsored by churches.
A large number of people commented on the Facebook post announcing Sahr’s death. One person wrote a tribute saying, “As I reflect on the life and legacy of Lyn Sahr, I am reminded of the profound impact that a single individual can have on their community. Lyn was a true champion of service, dedicating himself to the betterment of others through his work with Ruby’s Pantry and Ruby’s Heart, which provided both food assistance and the love of God to thousands of people in our community each week.”
A celebration of life will be planned and further details communicated soon, the Sahr family added.
Lyn and Lonna Sahr’s daughter, RoxAnn Sahr, who has been involved in the business since its inception, will be the executive director of Ruby’s Pantry. For more information on the organization, visit
