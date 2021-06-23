The Moose Lake City Council has approved rezoning the the former Shopko building from a commercial property to medical, opening the way to a possible new day surgery center on the site.
St. Luke’s approached the council with the intention of purchasing the building and leasing portions of it to medical practicioners and other health related businesses.
The main reason for the purchase of this property would be the creation of a day surgery center in partnership with Gateway Family Health Clinic. The property would still remain on the tax rolls.
The council approved the rezoning based on the recommendation of the Moose Lake Planning Commission. The council included conditions on the approval of final sale of the building and a sunset clause of June 1, 2023 for progress to be made.
Water tower project
Once the water tower project has begun it should take approximately three months. Half of this project will have the water tower out of commission. Taking the tower down for service has never been done in Moose Lake. If the city loses power while the tower is down the city will lose water.
Barnum and Kettle River have been notified of this project and will be on standby in case of fire.
Part of this project also involves pressure reducing valves being installed on hydrants. These valves will release water if the pressure reaches a certain level. If water is being released from these hydrants it is normal.
No funding for 4th Street
Moose Lake did not receive Local Road Improvements Program funding for the 4th Street project. This street is the first on the list for road projects, it was deemed as the highest priority for street repairs in a priority list created by and independent consultant. City Administrator Katie Bloom is going to request updated estimates for the project to present to the City Council. The Council is considering using sales tax funds for the project.
Offices reopening
Senior dining has requested reopening the dining hall on July 6. The council has determined that this is a good decision.
While reopening the dining hall the council also discussed reopening the Motor Vehicle Office. The scheduling system that has been in place has had lines of people waiting to use the services at the office.
Difficulties closing the office in the past have made the reservation system a successful way for workers to close the office on time. A discussion about continuing to lock the office door and limit the number of people in the office resulted in a decision to open fully on July 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments only from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Other news
• The sewer lining project is on track to be completed by the August. A different company than last time is conducting this project, they have a longer timeline than the prior company. The project should start the end of June and continue in stages.
• The city audit presentation was completed with no significant deficiencies.
• The council approved a request for a block party to be held on 8th Street in Moose Lake on Aug. 8 from noon until dark.
• Moose Lake Library made an estimated $2,000 at their annual book sale during Depot Fest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.