This weekend is the Minnesota firearms deer season opener, the DNR estimates over 400,000 hunters will be in the woods this season. Whether you are new to hunting or have been hunting for years, it never hurts to brush up on your firearms safety.
Nestled in the woods just outside of Sandstone sits a beautiful wooded area where MN DNR (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources) certified gun safety instructor Dave Barsness borrows a hunting shack from the local chipmunks. It is at this property that Barsness offers the field test portion of the firearms safety course.
In 1955, the DNR decided they had to do something about the number of hunters losing their lives during firearms season. So they came up with the firearms safety class. Barsness took the class in 1957 after a co-worker of his dad lost his life due to an unsafe situation. “With the training, the percentage of fatalities dropped considerably,” said Barsness. He gave some statistics on the past few years, in 2021 there were zero fatalities during firearm season, in 2019 there were three. These are not all firearm related deaths.
Barsness has been a certified trainer with the DNR for over 40 years now and has helped many people, from youth to adults, to pass their gun safety training. “My best student was a few years back, he earned 100 percent (the only one of Barsness’s students to have ever accomplished that) on the written portion of the test,” said Barsness. “And just a few weeks back I was able to have his son test with me also. How cool is that?”
After students take the online course and pass the test, they can contact Barsness to do their field exam. Barsness invites them out to his property where he has set up a few tests for them. He starts off talking with them about what they learned during the course. They talk about trajectory, velocity and how each of the different types of ammunition work. Barsness also teaches them how to hold, carry and respect their firearm. Other safety features are discussed as well, such as wearing a harness if hunting from a stand, how to be safe while in the stand and much more.
One important fact that Barsness emphasizes is “Every safety is a mechanical device and mechanical devices can fail,” he explained. “The best safety for your firearm is to make sure it is not loaded.”
Students have the opportunity to learn the differences between the different types of guns such as a lever action, bolt action, semi-automatic or pump action. They spend time learning the proper way to load and unload the different types of firearms.
Another firearm safety must is, to know what is behind what you are shooting at. In his classes, Barsness will place “people,” or camouflage sweatshirts, orange, white and green in the woods and ask the student if they have a safe shot. The “people” are not always easy to see, so they learn to pay attention to what is around them and their target.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.