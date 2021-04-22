Finding millions of gallons of missing water with no data

Water meters could be coming to Sturgeon Lake.
At present the city has no idea how many properties using city water services have a water meter. Water meters would help track the number of gallons being treated by the city water plant. When completing their annual water audit for the state Sturgeon Lake had treated and estimated 16 million gallons of water more than was returned for treatment in the city sewer system.
With no clear idea how many water meters are in the city there is no way to determine where the water is going. The council is exploring ways to find data that could help them locate where the missing water is going. All options involve the need for water meters on city water hook ups.
Presently water bills are set at a flat rate in Sturgeon Lake. The council does not plan on changing their billing practices with the addition of water meters. Meters would also allow residents to be aware of potential damage to their properties due to leaking noted with large scale usage.
One possibility to find the missing water is to purchase new water meters for all city water system hook ups in town. These new meters would have a digital component that would allow for virtual readouts of the water usage by the city. Another option is to upgrade the existing water meters and associated technology.
At the May meeting of the Council the company with the upgraded water meters will present their product to the council so that they can consider the best course of action. A possible source of funding for either project would be the American Rescue Plan funds.
Crescent Pine Drive
A resident living in Cathedral Pines made a request for the city to name the access road to this area of Sturgeon Lake. The proposed name for the road is Crescent Pine Drive. This road name was accepted by the council, with the understanding that this would be a privately maintained road. The citizens have the possibility of bringing the road up to Pine County standards at which time the city of Sturgeon Lake will take ownership of the road. At that point they will maintain the road, but until that point the city will not be responsible for maintenance of the road.
The resident submitted this request with the hope that they could have their United States Post Office box placed on this new road. After an official name has been given to the road the city can assign an address for properties on that road. An official address can be assigned, but the council was not sure if a postal route or box was possible.
A resolution naming the road Cresent Pine Drive was made by the council.
Peter Hegge submitted a request for a variance to the council. The variance requested permission to demolish and build on a property in town without an official survey being completed on the property. After a lengthy discussion the council denied the variance.
Concerns were raised by Council members Erica Rasmusen, Jessica Langhorst and Adam Langhorst over the possibility that the building was not put up within the boundaries of the lot. Without an official survey there is no way of knowing where the property boundaries are; the building plans would move the boarders of the building inside the existing foot print by five feet. In a 3-2 vote the variance allowing for demolition and building was denied.
Sturgeon Lake is presently progressing toward adopting the zoning portion of the Minnesota Basic Code. Under advice from the city attorney the city recommends that future projects conform to these upcoming codes. Review of building projects, signage and other topics to do with zoning would need to be done on a case by case basis, most of the concerns by the council were about grandfathering in existing properties and conditional use permits.
Questions were raised by Vern Anderson about what the upcoming zoning ordinances entailed. Anderson has several large scale projects planned for his property and wanted to ensure that they conformed with zoning. The council offered to provide copies of the new ordinances along with the existing ordinances related to zoning so that he had all relevant city codes before proceeding.
A zoning map was commissioned by the council from City Engineer Tim Corby. This map was requested in February, with no results at the April meeting. Council members reviewed the possibility of retaining the services of a new city engineer. The council determined that they would contact Corby to finish the zoning map project he has started. After this project they would look into finding a new engineer. Previous projects, including the manhole project in connection with city sewer services to Willow River Challenge Incarceration Program were not to the standards of the council when they considered the project results for the costs submitted.
Other news
The council approved a contract with Daymark Designs, a website design company associated with the city's technology service provider CybertPC in Askov. A website for the city is being created.
Mayor Todd Danelski said that he was not sure how long the call in council meetings will continue. Presently he expressed his enjoyment of the meeting format as it allows for him to continue his work out of state while attending city meetings.
Treasurer, Kelly Lake resigned her position with the city. Until other arrangements can be made by the council Deputy Clerk Kathi Bennett will be making deposits for the city.
