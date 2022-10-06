c

Everyone’s story is different, yet they are the same. Hopelessness, depression and completed suicides bring people together for the 14th annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Carlton. The walk begins and ends at the high school.

Cara Keinanen, 54, is the guest speaker this year. She hasn’t just worked in the mental health field she has lived the story.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0