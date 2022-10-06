Everyone’s story is different, yet they are the same. Hopelessness, depression and completed suicides bring people together for the 14th annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Carlton. The walk begins and ends at the high school.
Cara Keinanen, 54, is the guest speaker this year. She hasn’t just worked in the mental health field she has lived the story.
Keinanens first experience with suicide was when she was in elementary school. A young man who attended her church completed suicide. Although she did not know him well, she never forgot him.
The Moose Lake residents life was affected by suicides many times over the years. She went through dark years as she struggled with depression and PTSD. She wavered in her faith. Finally, it came to a head 29 years ago. The young woman lost hope and attempted to kill herself. She landed in Miller Dwan Treatment Center under the care of a Christian counselor, who helped her find her way back.
“I had a lot of anger,” Keinanen said. “It helped me deal with it.”
In the mid 2000s, a handful of people in her life completed suicide within a year’s time. The wave of deaths was difficult for her family to deal with and one member began to struggle with substance abuse to deal with the pain. When her family member attempted suicide, Keinanen decided to get involved with the drug task force in Carlton County. She learned that Carlton County was the fifth highest county in the state for completed suicides at the time.
“How do you persuade someone to stay alive,” Keinanen asked.
She decided to become a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide education presenter to help the public understand the signs, myths and facts of suicide.
“I understand the feeling of hopelessness, the yuck and the muck,” said Keinanen. “A lot of my strength comes from my faith and having a good support system.”
She said people have approached her after presentations and said it helped them or a family member.
“It’s not knowing all of the answers and the facts,” Keinanen said. “Sometimes it’s just sitting quietly together or calling to check up on someone.”
She finds ways to cope in little ways, such as getting outside in nature and the fresh air. She also enjoys photography, walking, listening to music or having coffee with a friend.
“There is always something good in every day,” said Keinanen. “How do you grow that good?”
Tagwii Recovery Center and a representative of the Cloquet police department’s embedded police social worker program will also speak after the walk. There will be information on suicide awareness, suicide education and 988 will be available.
Another resource is the Crisis Text Line for free emotional crisis support. Text HELLO to 741741 to speak to a trained listener.
For more information call Meghann Levitt at 218-879-4511
Warning signs of suicide
Talking about wanting to die
Looking for a way to kill oneself
Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
Talking about feeling trapped or unbearable pain
Talking about being a burden to others
Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
Sleeping too little or too much
Withdrawing or feeling isolated
Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
Displaying extreme mood swings
What to do
Do not leave the person alone
Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-723-TALK (8255)
Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.
